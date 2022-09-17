Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SMMYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 77,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,033. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

