Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $221.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.75.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

