Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 638,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 158,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

