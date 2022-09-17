Stonnington Group LLC Sells 647 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,914,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.20 and a 200 day moving average of $244.13.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

