Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $36.35 Million Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,140,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC owned 0.49% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $32.13 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.