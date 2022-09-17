Stonnington Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.06. 5,732,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,971. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

