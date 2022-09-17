Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $60.30. 11,923,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.