Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 13,150 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,658,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.