Stolper Co Purchases 593 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
