StockNews.com Upgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KW stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 105.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 652,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 632,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 46,305 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

