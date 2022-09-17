StockNews.com Upgrades Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
AEMD stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.99.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 3,542.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.