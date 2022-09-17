StockNews.com Upgrades Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

AEMD stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 3,542.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis owned 0.15% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.