StockNews.com Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

