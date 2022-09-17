StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.24 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.65.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

