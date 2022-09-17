StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.24 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.65.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
