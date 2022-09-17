StockNews.com Downgrades Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.