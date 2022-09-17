StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

