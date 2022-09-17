StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.47. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.