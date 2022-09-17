Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $295.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.38.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.21. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy acquired 47,777 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at $246,106,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy purchased 47,777 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,106,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $12,945,435. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

