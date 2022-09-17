Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Stelco Stock Performance

STZHF opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

