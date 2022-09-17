Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Up 59.7% in August

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Steel Connect by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 24.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

STCN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 110,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,625. Steel Connect has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.54.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

