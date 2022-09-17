State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,767 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 28,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 129,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.06. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

