State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 107,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,190,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

