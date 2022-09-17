Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

