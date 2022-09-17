Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.31 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 344,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

