Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 344,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,987,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

