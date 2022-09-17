Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $48.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.90.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. abrdn plc grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 359,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,844 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 151.79%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.