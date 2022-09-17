SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,781,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 160,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,410,000 after acquiring an additional 338,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPIP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 765,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

