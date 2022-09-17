SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.64. Approximately 2,671,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12.
