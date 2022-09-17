Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,397,800 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 1,056,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,989.0 days.

Sosei Group Price Performance

Shares of SOLTF stock remained flat at $11.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Sosei Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Sosei Group Company Profile

Read More

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of HTL0022562, a calcitonin gene related peptide antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical study; HTL0016878 for neurological diseases; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; PF-07258669 for anorexia; and TMP301 and BHV3100 for neurological disorders, which is in clinical trials.

