Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth about $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of Sono-Tek stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 194,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 million, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.02. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

