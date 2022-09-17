Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth about $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Sono-Tek Stock Performance
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
