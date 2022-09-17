So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 276.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,300 shares during the period. Matrix China Management III L.P. purchased a new position in So-Young International in the second quarter valued at $13,198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 160.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Stock Performance

Shares of SY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 473,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,303. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.68.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

Featured Articles

