Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.97. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock worth $11,957,990.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

