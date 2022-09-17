Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,579 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,990.

Snap stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

