Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.34). Approximately 276,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 278,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.75 ($0.35).

Smiths News Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £70.59 million and a P/E ratio of 285.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.37.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

