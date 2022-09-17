Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

NYSE SMAR opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,633 shares of company stock worth $1,189,937. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after acquiring an additional 82,151 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after acquiring an additional 49,637 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

