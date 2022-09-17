Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Smartsheet by 386.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,173 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

