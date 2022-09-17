Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Megan Hansen Sells 4,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SMAR stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,009. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

