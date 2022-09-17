Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Megan Hansen Sells 4,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Smartsheet Price Performance
SMAR stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,009. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.