Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $178.42.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.