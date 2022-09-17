SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Cut to $130.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.25.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. SiTime has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.51.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,204 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

