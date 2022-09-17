SifChain Reaches Market Cap of $12.57 Million (erowan)

SifChain (erowan) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One SifChain coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SifChain has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $866,333.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SifChain has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 333.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,067.73 or 1.00927306 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00833112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SifChain

SifChain’s launch date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 2,734,586,443 coins and its circulating supply is 2,166,002,450 coins. SifChain’s official website is sifchain.finance. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SifChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is committed to creating a blockchain and cryptocurrency world where any asset across the globe can move freely between different blockchains, and do so quickly and at the cheapest price possible. SifDEX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables users to swap digital assets from a wide variety of blockchain ecosystems in one place, by connecting all major blockchains together using a bridging technology called 'Peggy'.Currently Sifchain enables routing from Ethereum main net to the Cosmos Ecosystem. This is accomplished using Peggy from Ethereum to Sifchain, and via IBC from Sifchain to the other Cosmos-based blockchains.ROWAN is the native currency of Sifchain, and has a variety of uses within the ecosystem:ROWAN is the universal liquidity pairing token of SifDEX. To enable swaps between tokens, each asset is paired with ROWAN to make an LP pool. As such half of the TVL of the DEX is made up of ROWAN. As TVL expands, demand for ROWAN expands with it.As well as Sifchain, ROWAN is also available on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains – this wrapped version of ROWAN is called eROWAN.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SifChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SifChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SifChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

