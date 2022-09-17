Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Decreases By 29.0%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WH Group Stock Up 0.8 %

WHGLY opened at $13.81 on Friday. WH Group has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Get WH Group alerts:

WH Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.