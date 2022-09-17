Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Declines By 23.4%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,314. The company has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 711.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

