Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Decreases By 53.2%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

About Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

