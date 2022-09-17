Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Decreases By 53.2%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %
Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $27.24.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.