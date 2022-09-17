Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Rises By 25.0%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 762. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $62.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.5652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%.

TATYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

