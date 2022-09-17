Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Increases By 48.7%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Taoping Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 29,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,702. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Taoping has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.58.
