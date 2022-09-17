Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Increases By 48.7%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Taoping Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 29,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,702. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Taoping has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Cloud-Based Technology, Blockchain Technology, and Traditional Information Technology.

