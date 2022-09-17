Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Grows By 35.9%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SMLP. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity at Summit Midstream Partners

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,466 shares in the company, valued at $466,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $12,794,000. CQS US LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 589.6% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 390,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 334,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 232,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 191,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMLP stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

