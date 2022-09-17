Short Interest in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Drops By 25.5%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SILVERspac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in SILVERspac by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 304,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 279,984 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SILVERspac during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in SILVERspac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter valued at $4,586,000.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLVR remained flat at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,669. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. SILVERspac has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

