Short Interest in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Increases By 33.3%

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

SAMAW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

