Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Expands By 110.9%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWEOY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.