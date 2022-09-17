Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Expands By 110.9%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
