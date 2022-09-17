Short Interest in Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Drops By 28.6%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,275,400 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,785,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.7 days.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RLXXF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

