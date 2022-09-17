Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Rises By 22.5%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,591.0 days.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PORBF remained flat at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.62. Pola Orbis has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $10.30.
About Pola Orbis
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pola Orbis (PORBF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.