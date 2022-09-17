Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Rises By 22.5%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,591.0 days.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PORBF remained flat at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.62. Pola Orbis has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $10.30.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

About Pola Orbis

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.